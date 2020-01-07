TRENDINGWORLD

Iran Makes Threats Against US Allies If US Responds To Strikes

Iran is threatening further attacks if the U.S. responds to missile strikes at two bases where U.S. forces are housed.

Iran’s state media reports that the military has plans to attack U.S. allies like the United Arab Emirates and Israel if the U.S. retaliates. State media also said that if the U.S. doesn’t respond, there won’t be any more attacks against the U.S.

Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq where U.S. forces are stationed. There are no reports of casualties from the attacks.

