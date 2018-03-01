Home WORLD Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests
Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests
Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests

Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests

(AP) – Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says a European citizen has been detained on espionage allegations after leading rioters during anti-government protests.

The Wednesday report quotes Hamid Reza Abolhasani, head of the justice department in the western city of Boroujerd, as saying the suspect was trained by European spy agencies, without elaborating.  There have been no reports of protests in Boroujerd in recent days.

Anti-government protests have erupted in several towns and cities in Iran over the past week. Clashes have broken out at some demonstrations, and at least 21 people have been killed. Hundreds have been arrested.  Iranian officials have long accused the United States, Israel and Britain of plotting to overthrow the government.

