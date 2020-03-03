Iran Orders Troops To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak As 77 Dead

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a tree planting ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Iran's supreme leader put the Islamic Republic on war footing Tuesday against the new coronavirus by ordering its armed forces to assist health officials in combating the outbreak — the deadliest outside of China — that authorities say has killed 77 people. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

(AP) — Semiofficial news agencies in Iran are reporting that the head of the country’s emergency medical services is now ill with the coronavirus. Tasnim and ILNA news agencies, as well as other Iranian media outlets, reported on Tuesday that Pirhossein Koulivand had come down with the new illness. They offered no other immediate details. Koulivand is just the latest top official in Iran’s government to catch the virus and become sick with its illness, named COVID-19. The news comes as Iran’s supreme leader order the armed forces to help health officials.