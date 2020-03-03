Iran Orders Troops To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak As 77 Dead

(AP) — Semiofficial news agencies in Iran are reporting that the head of the country’s emergency medical services is now ill with the coronavirus. Tasnim and ILNA news agencies, as well as other Iranian media outlets, reported on Tuesday that Pirhossein Koulivand had come down with the new illness. They offered no other immediate details. Koulivand is just the latest top official in Iran’s government to catch the virus and become sick with its illness, named COVID-19. The news comes as Iran’s supreme leader order the armed forces to help health officials.
