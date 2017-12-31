Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests

(AP) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has made his first speech since widespread protests began in the Islamic Republic. Rouhani said in comments published Sunday night that people have the right to protest, but those demonstrations should not make the public “feel concerned about their lives and security.”

Rouhani also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his tweets about the protest, saying he “has forgotten that he had called Iranian people ‘terrorists’ a few months ago.” The Iranian president also acknowledged the public’s worries extend beyond economy to corruption allegations and government transparency.