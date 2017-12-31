Home WORLD Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests
Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests
WORLD
0

Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests

0
0
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now viewing

Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests

NEW YORK NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE
now playing

Thousands In Times Square For New Year's Eve

MARIJUANA MONEY LEGALIZED MARIJUANA
now playing

Over 70 CA Shops Licensed To Sell Retail Pot

CAIRO EGYPT ATTACK
now playing

Witnesses: Residents Prevented Much Worse Attack In Egypt

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Police: Man Admits To Killing Woman, Shooting Others

CARBON MONOXIDE
now playing

Carbon Monoxide Blamed For Deaths Of 3 Hunters

FIRE
now playing

Gas Leak Believed To Blame For Fatal Home Explosion

DENVER COLORADO SHOOTING OF DEPUTIES
now playing

Suspect Fired 100 Rounds In Ambush-Style Attack

15724328_G
now playing

Dallas Sues Over Program Run By Troubled School Bus Agency

636144557115569503–stockphoto-crime-scene-tape
now playing

Texas Man Found Dead In Padre Island Seashore Surf

image
now playing

'Make America Gay Again' Sign Greets Pence In Colorado

(AP) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has made his first speech since widespread protests began in the Islamic Republic.  Rouhani said in comments published Sunday night that people have the right to protest, but those demonstrations should not make the public “feel concerned about their lives and security.”

Rouhani also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his tweets about the protest, saying he “has forgotten that he had called Iranian people ‘terrorists’ a few months ago.”  The Iranian president also acknowledged the public’s worries extend beyond economy to corruption allegations and government transparency.

Related posts:

  1. Glitch That Stole Christmas: Lottery Makes Everyone A Winner
Related Posts
CAIRO EGYPT ATTACK

Witnesses: Residents Prevented Much Worse Attack In Egypt

jsalinas 0
EGYPT

Egypt Says 10 Killed In Attack On Coptic Church

jsalinas 0
SAUDI ARABIA

A Year Of Historic Change In Saudi Arabia, With More To Come

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video