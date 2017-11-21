Iran President Says IS ‘Eliminated Or Minimized’

(AP) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic State group has been “eliminated or minimized” in the region.

Speaking to a group of officials, Rouhani said Tuesday: “With the grace of God and thanks to efforts by regional nations, today we can say that this evil has either been eliminated or has been minimized.”

Also on Tuesday, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, chief of foreign operatives in Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, announced the end of the Islamic State era in the region.

Iran provided military and economic assistance to both Iraq and Syria in the fight against IS.

All that remains of the so-called “caliphate” that once stretched to the edges of Baghdad are patches of territory along the Euphrates in the deserts of Syria and Iraq.