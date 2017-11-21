Home WORLD Iran President Says IS ‘Eliminated Or Minimized’
Iran President Says IS ‘Eliminated Or Minimized’
WORLD
0

Iran President Says IS ‘Eliminated Or Minimized’

0
0
5a13c5cf2055f.image
now viewing

Iran President Says IS ‘Eliminated Or Minimized’

Steven Mnuchin
now playing

US Slaps New Sanctions On NKorean, Chinese Firms

Ajit Pai
now playing

FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal 'net neutrality' Rules

Screen Shot 2017-11-21 at 1.49.36 PM
now playing

Scooter #POTW Nov. 21

image
now playing

Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility

Kim Jong Un
now playing

US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

GettyImages-129370803
now playing

Big Tobacco's Anti-Smoking Ads Begin After Decade Of Delay

Sexual_Misconduct_Rose_00368-636×485
now playing

'CBS This Morning' To Air For 1st Time After Rose Suspension

5a13c5cf2055f.image
now playing

His Country A Smoldering Ruin, But Assad Still In His Seat

5a0e75cf9fcc5.image
now playing

Japan's Abe Welcomes US Move On North Korea

border patrol agent patch
now playing

Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent's Death

(AP) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic State group has been “eliminated or minimized” in the region.
Speaking to a group of officials, Rouhani said Tuesday: “With the grace of God and thanks to efforts by regional nations, today we can say that this evil has either been eliminated or has been minimized.”
Also on Tuesday, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, chief of foreign operatives in Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard, announced the end of the Islamic State era in the region.
Iran provided military and economic assistance to both Iraq and Syria in the fight against IS.
All that remains of the so-called “caliphate” that once stretched to the edges of Baghdad are patches of territory along the Euphrates in the deserts of Syria and Iraq.

Related posts:

  1. Iraq Officials Say Last IS-Held Town Liberated
  2. Some Firsts Among 32 US Students Picked As Rhodes Scholars
  3. Deadline Over For Mugabe To Go; Now Impeachment
  4. Russia Vetoes US Resolution On Syria Chemical Weapons Use
Related Posts
Kim Jong Un

US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

Roxanne Garcia 0
5a13c5cf2055f.image

His Country A Smoldering Ruin, But Assad Still In His Seat

Zack Cantu 0
5a0e75cf9fcc5.image

Japan’s Abe Welcomes US Move On North Korea

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video