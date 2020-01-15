WORLD

Iran President Slams Removal Of Candidates From Elections

In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Iran's president is warning that European soldiers deployed in the Mideast "may be in danger" after Britain, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of its 2015 nuclear deal. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP)

Iran’s president has slammed the disqualification of thousands of people, including 90 current lawmakers, from running in upcoming parliamentary elections. A reformist newspaper in Tehran says most of those rejected by the powerful Guardian Council were reformist and moderate candidates. The February elections are seen as a test for the popularity of the relatively moderate and pro-reform bloc led by President Hassan Rouhani, who said Wednesday it’s not an election if only one party fields candidates, adding “people need diversity”.

