Iran President Slams Removal Of Candidates From Elections

Iran’s president has slammed the disqualification of thousands of people, including 90 current lawmakers, from running in upcoming parliamentary elections. A reformist newspaper in Tehran says most of those rejected by the powerful Guardian Council were reformist and moderate candidates. The February elections are seen as a test for the popularity of the relatively moderate and pro-reform bloc led by President Hassan Rouhani, who said Wednesday it’s not an election if only one party fields candidates, adding “people need diversity”.
