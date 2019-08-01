Iran President: US Sanctions On Foreign Minister ‘childish’

(AP) Iran’s president lambasted new U.S. sanctions by the Trump administration targeting the country’s foreign minister, describing the move on Thursday as “childish” and a barrier to diplomacy.

Hassan Rouhani’s remarks came after the Trump administration announced Wednesday it had imposed financial sanctions on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.

The highly unusual action of penalizing another nation’s top diplomat followed President Donald Trump’s executive order placing sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“They have started doing childish things,” Rouhani said in a speech in western Azerbaijan province.

This latest round of sanctions comes amid a spike in tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The U.S. has boosted its military presence in the Persian Gulf while Iran has begun openly exceeding limits on its nuclear activities set in a 2015 accord with world powers.

President Trump withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal, which Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China are still signatories to, before imposing crippling sanctions on the country, targeting key industries like Iran’s oil exports and sending its economy into free fall.