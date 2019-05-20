Iran Quadruples Low-Enriched Uranium Production

(AP) – Semi-official news agencies in Iran are reporting that Iran has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium amid tensions with the U.S. over an unraveling atomic accord. The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies both reported the news Monday. They both say that the production is of uranium enriched only to the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

However, a quadrupling of production would mean that Iran likely will go beyond the stockpile limitations set by the deal. Iran says it has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, of its decision. The IAEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. President Donald Trump pulled America out of the nuclear deal with Iran a year ago.