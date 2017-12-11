Home WORLD Iran Reports At Least 61 Dead, 300 Hurt In Quake
Iran Reports At Least 61 Dead, 300 Hurt In Quake
WORLD
0

Iran Reports At Least 61 Dead, 300 Hurt In Quake

0
0
EARTHQUAKE
now viewing

Iran Reports At Least 61 Dead, 300 Hurt In Quake

6740a8a3-39c5-4954-94ff-92487200f1d1
now playing

Mistrial Declared In First Trial Stemming From Waco Biker Gang Shootout

DONALD TRUMP AND TRAN DAI QUANG
now playing

Trumps Offers To Mediate In Protracted South China Sea Feud

Fethullah Gulen
now playing

Turkey Denies Report Of Plan To Kidnap Cleric Gulen From US

HOLLYWOOD
now playing

Hundreds In Hollywood March Against Sexual Harassment

RODRIGO DUTERTE AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Unlikely To Rebuke Duterte For Drug War Killings

Trump+and+Putin1
now playing

Ex-Official: Putin Cleverly Playing To Trump Ego

GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Texas Governor Wants To Double State Guard In Wake Of Harvey

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Tiny Texas Town Turns Inward In Wake Of Mass Shooting

CHURCH
now playing

Barbeque Hauls In Donations For Church Shooting Victims

crime violent crime
now playing

Son Charged With July Slaying Of Father

(AP) – Iranian officials say the powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday killed at least 61 people and injured 300 in Iran.

Iranian state TV also says that Iraqi officials have reported six deaths and 200 injuries inside Iraq, although there has not been any official confirmation from Iraq’s government. The TV report also says Iraqis reported more than 50 people injured in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province and about 150 were hurt in Khanaquin city

The U.S. Geological Survey saysdthe quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja.

No related posts.

Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND TRAN DAI QUANG

Trumps Offers To Mediate In Protracted South China Sea Feud

jsalinas 0
Fethullah Gulen

Turkey Denies Report Of Plan To Kidnap Cleric Gulen From US

jsalinas 0
RODRIGO DUTERTE AND DONALD TRUMP

Trump Unlikely To Rebuke Duterte For Drug War Killings

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video