Home TRENDING Iran Says 2 Killed, 30 Wounded In Twin Attacks
Iran Says 2 Killed, 30 Wounded In Twin Attacks
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Iran Says 2 Killed, 30 Wounded In Twin Attacks

0
0
b8155b54c4cd49eabc0c5a1d3cb20242_original
now viewing

Iran Says 2 Killed, 30 Wounded In Twin Attacks

Mushir-Al-Masri1
now playing

Hamas Says Saudi Push To Isolate It Regrettable

GettyImages-692679214_1496830775383_9680544_ver1.0
now playing

Police Find Body In Thames; Likely 8th Victim

920×920 (3)
now playing

Senators To Ask About Trump Pushback On Russia Investigation

texting and driving
now playing

Texas Governor Signs Texting-While-Driving Ban Into Law

gas leak
now playing

Gas Service Restored After Evacuation In Palmview

power outages
now playing

AEP Restores Power Hours After Major Outage

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Police Arrest Mom Of Boy, 4, Left In Mexican Warehouse

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Texas Governor Revives 'bathroom bill' For Special Session

Britain London Bridge Attack
now playing

Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

gettyimages-633345586
now playing

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

(AP) – Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says two security guards have been killed and more than 30 people wounded in attacks on the parliament building and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Assailants armed with Kalashnikov rifles stormed the parliament building Wednesday and one of the attackers blew himself up inside, where a session had been in progress. Another group of attackers, including a second suicide bomber, struck the shrine.
The Islamic State group claimed the attack, marking the first time it has taken responsibility for an assault in Iran. The Sunni extremist group is at war with Iran-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.

Related posts:

  1. US-Backed Syrian Force Attacks IS-Held Raqqa
  2. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  3. Texas Governor Revives ‘bathroom bill’ For Special Session
  4. Gym Of One Of Attackers Saw ‘Nothing Of Concern’
Related Posts
Mushir-Al-Masri1

Hamas Says Saudi Push To Isolate It Regrettable

Zack Cantu 0
GettyImages-692679214_1496830775383_9680544_ver1.0

Police Find Body In Thames; Likely 8th Victim

Zack Cantu 0
texting and driving

Texas Governor Signs Texting-While-Driving Ban Into Law

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video