Iran Says 2 Killed, 30 Wounded In Twin Attacks

(AP) – Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says two security guards have been killed and more than 30 people wounded in attacks on the parliament building and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Assailants armed with Kalashnikov rifles stormed the parliament building Wednesday and one of the attackers blew himself up inside, where a session had been in progress. Another group of attackers, including a second suicide bomber, struck the shrine.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack, marking the first time it has taken responsibility for an assault in Iran. The Sunni extremist group is at war with Iran-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.