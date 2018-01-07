Home WORLD Iran Says 230 People Poisoned By Untreated Water
Iran Says 230 People Poisoned By Untreated Water
Iran Says 230 People Poisoned By Untreated Water

Iran Says 230 People Poisoned By Untreated Water

(AP) – Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that 230 people have been poisoned by drinking polluted water in the county’s southwest.  The report Sunday quoted Shahrokh Refaei, the head of crisis management in Khuzestan province’s Ramhormoz county, as saying the polluted water came after a 20-hour water outage.  Refaei says that the water wasn’t treated with chlorine, causing the poisoning.

People in the country’s oil-rich Khuzestan province have protested over water scarcity since Friday. The demonstrations initially were peaceful, with protesters chanting in both Arabic and Farsi.  But late Saturday and into early Sunday, protesters began throwing stones and confronting security forces in the city of Khorramshahr. Officials say one person was wounded.

