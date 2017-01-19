Home WORLD Iran Says Not Worried, Has Options If Trump Axes Nuke Deal
(AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says his country isn’t worried and has options if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ditches a nuclear agreement reached between Iran and six world powers.  But Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran believes “it is in the interest of everybody to stick to the deal.”  He told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday that if Trump’s government walks away from the deal, “we will make him surprised.” He declined to elaborate.

The deal was negotiated by Iran and the U.S., Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, and was enshrined in a legally binding U.N. resolution. It imposed limits on the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for lifting U.N. economic sanctions.

