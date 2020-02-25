Iran Says Official Who Played Down Virus Fears Is Infected

A worker disinfects a public bus against coronavirus in the city of Ahvaz in southwestern, Iran, in early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Iran's government said Tuesday that more than a dozen people had died nationwide from the new coronavirus, rejecting claims of a much higher death toll of 50 by a lawmaker from the city of Qom that has been at the epicenter of the virus in the country. (Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP)

(AP) – Iranian officials say the head of a government task force on the coronavirus has tested positive for the illness himself as new cases from the country rapidly emerge across the Middle East.

On Monday, Iraj Harirchi said at a news conference in Tehran that “the situation is almost stable in the country.” He coughed and was sweating visibly as he spoke. The acknowledgement of his illness underscores a growing crisis of confidence felt by many in Iran about the government in recent months.

Iran also saw a key air link cut to the United Arab Emirates, home to the world’s busiest airport for international travel in Dubai.