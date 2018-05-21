Iran Says ‘sham’ US Policy To Reap ‘ill rewards’

(AP) – Iran’s foreign minister has taken to Twitter to criticize a speech by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that took a hard line on the Islamic Republic.

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted late Monday that he saw U.S. diplomacy as a “sham” that was “imprisoned by delusions & failed policies.” Zarif wrote: “It repeats the same wrong choices and will thus reap the same ill rewards.”

The Iranian foreign minister noted his country continues to work with Europe on “solutions” after President Donald Trump pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal. Pompeo on Monday threatened to place “the strongest sanctions in history” on Iran if its government doesn’t change course.