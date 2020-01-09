Iran Says Ukrainian Plane Was On Fire, Tried To Turn Back

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lays flowers at a memorial of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, at Borispil international airport outside in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people has crashed just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Iranian investigators say the crew of the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed outside Tehran the previous day never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down. Iran’s civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report released on Thursday. Wednesday’s crash killed all 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, many of them from Iran and also Canada, but also of other nationalities. The plane crashed just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces but while the timing of the disaster led to questions by some aviation experts, Iranian officials blamed mechanical trouble.