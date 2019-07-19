Iran Seizes British Tanker

Iran says it has seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. State media reports the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps captured the oil tanker Stena Impero for violating international regulations. The ship is being transferred to Iranian shores to undergo legal procedures.

This is the second tanker Iran has seized for what it claims are violations in the past week. Thursday President Trump said U.S. forces took down an Iranian drone that was flying too close to the USS Boxer in the Strait