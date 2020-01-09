Iran Sends Mixed Signals As Tensions With US Ease

An Indian Shiite Muslim girl points at a portrait of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. attack, during a protest against the U.S. in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Iran is sending mixed signals as tensions with the U.S. appear to ease. President Hassan Rouhani has warned of a “very dangerous response” if the U.S. makes “another mistake,” and a senior commander has vowed “harsher revenge” for the killing of a top Iranian general. Both sides appeared to step back on Wednesday after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases housing American troops in Iraq without causing any casualties. Iran said the attack was retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the architect of its regional security strategy, earlier this week.