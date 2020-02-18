Iran Sentences Alleged US Spies To Up To 10 Years In Prison

(AP) — Iran has sentenced eight environmental activists, including an Iranian who reportedly also has British and American citizenship, to prison terms ranging from four to 10 years on charges of spying for the United States and acting against Iran’s national security. The judiciary said on Tuesday that the verdicts, handed down by an appeals court, were final. Two of the activists got 10 years each and were ordered to return the money they allegedly received from the U.S. government for their services. Two others were sentences to eight-year sentences, three to six years in prison while one activist got a four-year sentence.