Iran Shows Seized Fuel Tanker Matches UAE Ship

This undated photo provided by Iranian state television's English-language service, Press TV, shows the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker MT Riah surrounded by Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels. Iran said Thursday, July 18, 2019, that its Revolutionary Guard seized a foreign oil tanker and its crew of 12 for smuggling fuel out of the country. The Riah, which had disappeared off trackers in Iranian territorial waters over the weekend, stopped transmitting its location early Sunday near Iran’s Qeshm Island, according to data listed on tracking site Maritime Traffic. (Press TV via AP)

(AP) – Iran’s state TV English-language channel has released video of a ship seized by Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces accused of smuggling fuel out of the country.

The Press TV report showed the ship’s registration number on its bridge, matching that of the MT Riah, a UAE-based vessel that turned off its location tracker as it entered Iranian territorial waters early Sunday.

Iranian state media earlier Thursday said a tanker was seized with a crew of 12 aboard for smuggling fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers and was intercepted south of Iran’s Larak Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. It did not name the vessel or identify the nationalities of the crew onboard.

A U.S. official had expressed suspicion that the Panamanian-flagged Riah had been seized in Iranian territorial waters.