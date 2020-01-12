NATIONAL

Iran Standoff Shines Spotlight On New Trump Security Adviser

By 146 views
0
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, talks with national security adviser Robert O'Brien as President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

In a defining week for Donald Trump, his national security adviser was a constant presence at the president’s side as the U.S. edged to the brink of war with Iran and back. Robert O’Brien is Trump’s fourth national security adviser, and before that he was the nation’s top hostage negotiator. Administration officials say the way O’Brien steered the White House through the Iran crisis endeared himself to Trump and widened his growing influence in the West Wing. Colleagues credit O’Brien with fostering camaraderie among members of Trump’s latest version of the national security team. Democrats say those advisers are too eager to accede to Trump’s views.

On The Brink: Swing County Tense As Trump Tangles With Iran

Previous article

Titans Stun Ravens, Head To AFC title Game With 28-12 Win

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL