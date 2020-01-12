Iran Standoff Shines Spotlight On New Trump Security Adviser

In a defining week for Donald Trump, his national security adviser was a constant presence at the president’s side as the U.S. edged to the brink of war with Iran and back. Robert O’Brien is Trump’s fourth national security adviser, and before that he was the nation’s top hostage negotiator. Administration officials say the way O’Brien steered the White House through the Iran crisis endeared himself to Trump and widened his growing influence in the West Wing. Colleagues credit O’Brien with fostering camaraderie among members of Trump’s latest version of the national security team. Democrats say those advisers are too eager to accede to Trump’s views.