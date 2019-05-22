Iran Supreme Leader Critical Of FM In Nuke Deal

(AP) – As tensions with the U.S. mount, Iran’s supreme leader has said the country’s president and foreign minister didn’t act as he wished in implementing the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The comments Wednesday night, posted on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s official website, are the first time he’s blamed both President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif by name in his concerns about the deal.

Khamenei said: “In some extent, I did not believe in the way that the nuclear deal was implemented. Many times I reminded both the president and the foreign minister.” Khamenei has final say on all matters of state. His remarks show the internal pressure both Rouhani and Zarif now face amid the U.S. tensions.