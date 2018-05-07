Home WORLD Iran Tells Trump To Stop Tweeting About Oil Prices
Iran Tells Trump To Stop Tweeting About Oil Prices
WORLD
0

Iran Tells Trump To Stop Tweeting About Oil Prices

0
0
960×540
now viewing

Iran Tells Trump To Stop Tweeting About Oil Prices

SUPREME COURT
now playing

Liberals Say Nominee Must Back Abortion Rights

THAI BOYS SOCCOR TEAM IN CAVE
now playing

Trapped In Thai Cave, Youngsters Must Grapple With Stress

alcohol consumption beer booze drinking and driving
now playing

Harlingen Commissioners Consider Restricting Alcohol Consumption Time

food bank of the rgv rio grande valley
now playing

Food Bank Issues Call For Flood Relief Volunteers

officer+involved+shooting+mgn
now playing

Texas Rangers Investigate Brownsville Police Officer Involved Shooting

circa.brightspotcdn
now playing

Trump Calls On Congress To Fix 'Insane' Immigration Laws

JOBS ADDED HIRING EMPLOYMENT
now playing

Survey: US Employers Added 177,000 Jobs In June

WireAP_f8ecd60dce41483b9bafc4870de7074e_12x5_992
now playing

China Rejects 'Blackmail' On Eve Of US Tariff Hike

home_hero
now playing

Montana Sen. Tester 'Welcomes' Trump By Touting Passed Bills

AP18185795022504-725×444
now playing

Statue Of Liberty Base Climber Identified

(AP) – Iran’s representative to OPEC says U.S. President Donald Trump should stop tweeting about wanting lower oil prices, saying that doing so has the opposite effect.

Hossein Kazempour Ardebili was quoted by the oil ministry’s website Thursday as telling Trump to “please stop,” adding that “with your frequent and indecent tweets oil prices have gone up 10 dollars.”

Trump has repeatedly called on the oil cartel to reduce prices. On Wednesday he tweeted that OPEC is “doing little to help,” adding that, “if anything, they are driving prices higher.”

Tehran blames rising prices on U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran and Venezuela, founding members of the cartel. Last month, members of OPEC agreed to pump an additional 1 million barrels of crude daily, a move that should help contain prices.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
THAI BOYS SOCCOR TEAM IN CAVE

Trapped In Thai Cave, Youngsters Must Grapple With Stress

jsalinas 0
WireAP_f8ecd60dce41483b9bafc4870de7074e_12x5_992

China Rejects ‘Blackmail’ On Eve Of US Tariff Hike

Zack Cantu 0
f024666d2b89d654117ac0acfa51ce9d

The Latest: Thai King Praises Cave Rescue Efforts

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video