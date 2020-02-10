Iran: US Killing Of Iranian General Weakens IS Fight

(AP) – The head of Iran’s nuclear program says the U.S. killing of a high-ranking Iranian general weakened the fight against the Islamic State extremist group in the region.

Ali Akbar Salehi told a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna on Monday that last month’s drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani showed “the U.S. administration has not yet come to its senses in recognizing the realities on the ground.”

Washington targeted Soleimani, who headed Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force, saying that he was planning attacks on Americans. Salehi called him “the most instrumental element in combating ISIS.”