Iran Warns Of Reprisal If US Doesn’t Compensate

(AP) – The Iranian government is warning that it will take “whatever reciprocal measures it deems expedient” if it is not fully compensated for the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear agreement as provided for in the accord.
A lengthy government statement issued Friday said the other parties to the agreement – especially Britain, France and Germany – must safeguard the accord, implement their commitments, and “proceed from giving pledges to taking practical action without any preconditions.”
Iran reiterated that no provisions or timeframes in the 2015 agreement “are negotiable in any manner.” It also reiterated that the foreign minister is seeking “required guarantees” from the five other parties to the agreement as well as Iran’s other economic parties.
At the same time, the government said it has tasked the president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran with “taking all necessary steps in preparation for Iran to pursue industrial-scale enrichment without any restrictions, using the results of the latest research and development of Iran’s brave nuclear scientists.”
The statement was sharply critical of President Donald Trump, calling his administration “extremist” and the U.S. withdrawal from the accord “unlawful.” The government said the U.S. pullout damages U.S. credibility on the world stage and the credibility of accords the U.S. has signed, and puts “the present system of international law in serious danger.”

