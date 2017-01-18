Home TRENDING Iran Warns Trump About Trying To Undo Nuke Deal
Iran Warns Trump About Trying To Undo Nuke Deal
WORLD
Iran Warns Trump About Trying To Undo Nuke Deal

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
Iran Warns Trump About Trying To Undo Nuke Deal

(AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says U.S. President-elect Donald Trump “will be surprised” if he tries to renegotiate the hard-won nuclear deal reached by the Obama administration and other world powers with the Islamic Republic.  Mohammad Javad Zarif told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he’s taking a “wait and see” attitude about the Trump administration and “The jury is still… the jury is not even yet convened.”

Pressed by The Associated Press afterward on Wednesday, Zarif said it “won’t be the end of the world if he (Trump) tries to walk away from the deal.”  “He wants to surprise people, so he will be surprised,” if he does, Zarif said with a smile, without elaborating.  Zarif also criticized the Obama administration, saying it “did not implement their side of the bargain in a full and complete way” — notably about unspecified difficulties faced by Iranian banks.

