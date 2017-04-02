Home NATIONAL Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery
Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery
NATIONAL
0

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

0
0
iranian-baby-heart-surgery-1486088732
now viewing

Iranian Baby Will Be Allowed Into US For Life-Saving Surgery

AR-170119950
now playing

The Latest: Etihad To Allow Passengers From Banned Countries

207574
now playing

London Protesters Call For UK To Withdraw Trump Invitation

5894d1cc80a97_image
now playing

Texas Boy Lifts Toilet Lid, Finds Rattlesnake Hiding Inside

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
now playing

6 Kids Injured After SUV Crashes Into Texas Day Care Center

cometpingpongshooting
now playing

Man Fatally Shot By Police After Standoff At Texas Hotel

The global experiment of marijuana legalization
now playing

Alaska's Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533
now playing

The Latest: Trump's Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

0
now playing

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

gettyimages-492636440
now playing

No Title Perhaps, But Ivanka Trump Is Playing Key Role

161107191121-04-donald-trump-1107-exlarge-169
now playing

On Foreign Policy, Trump Still Speaking Campaign Language

(AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says an Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump’s executive order will now be allowed to travel for the emergency procedure.

Cuomo said Friday that Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Medical Center has offered to perform the surgery. But the family reportedly chose to do it in Portland, Oregon, where they have a relative.

The baby girl’s family had planned to enter the country earlier this week after picking up a tourist visa in Dubai. But they were abruptly turned back as travelers of one of seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted under the president’s executive order.

Cuomo says he worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to help secure a waiver of Trump’s order.

Related posts:

  1. GOP, Dem Combat Vets In House Plead For Refugee Exception
  2. State Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Order
  3. McCain Says He’ll Resist Efforts To Allow Enhanced Interrogation
  4. Democrats Say They’ll Fight Any Attempt To Authorize Torture
Related Posts
The global experiment of marijuana legalization

Alaska’s Rejection Of Onsite Pot Use At Stores Gets Murky

Danny Castillon 0
62c2674a5a854dbf84eda23d480c3235-780×533

The Latest: Trump’s Nominee For Army Secretary Drops Out

Danny Castillon 0
0

Trump Seeks An Ally, Or At Least An Ear, In W.Va. Democrat

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video