Iranian Cyberattacks Feared After Killing Of Top General

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, meets family of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in the U.S. airstrike in Iraq, at his home in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

One of the biggest threats to the United States after the targeted killing of Iran’s top general is likely to be cyberattacks. The U.S. power grid is supposed to be quite resilient, but Iranian state-backed hackers could inject malware that triggers major disruptions to the U.S. public and private sector. Potential targets include manufacturing facilities, oil and gas plants and transit systems. Iranian state-backed hackers carried out a series of disruptive denial-of-service attacks that knocked major U.S. banks’ websites offline in 2012 in response to U.S. sanctions. Two years later, they wiped servers at a Las Vegas casino.

