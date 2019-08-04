WORLD

Iranian Fighter Jet Crashes Near Persian Gulf

By 94 views
0

(AP) – Iran says a fighter jet has gone down in the south of the country near the Persian Gulf, with two pilots surviving the crash.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a local official as saying the crash was caused by a technical problem. Abdolhossein Rafipour, the governor of Tangestan, says the plane went down near the coastal town at 12:30 local time (0800 GMT).

The purpose of Sunday’s flight was not immediately clear. Regular patrol flights are common in the region.  Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

Sanders Urges Steps To Address Gun Violence

Previous article

Indonesian Capital Hit By Massive Power Outage

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD