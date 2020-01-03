Iranian General’s Death Is Sweet To Some Syrians

(AP) – Some Syrians in the rebel-held provinces of Idlib and Aleppo have celebrated the targeted killing of a top Iranian general by distributing sweets.

Pictures posted Friday on Twitter showed men with a tray bearing baklava and a card reading, “We congratulate the free people of Syria for the death of criminal Qassem Soleimani. May the pig Bashar be next.” The latter referred to Syrian President Bashar Assad. At a refugee camp near the border with Turkey in Aleppo, another group of men on Friday had a card saying “Thank You Trump” next to a tray of sweets.

Soleimani was considered the architect of Iran’s policy in Syria, where he backed Syrian government troops in the country’s nine-year conflict.