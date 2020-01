Mourners burn mock flags of the U.S. and Israel during a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

An Iranian lawmaker is calling for an 80-million dollar bounty on President Trump’s head. The member of parliament issued the threat during funeral services for General Qassem Soleimani today in Tehran.

Millions of Iranians filled the streets for the funeral of Iran’s top military leader. Trump ordered last week’s airstrike that killed Soleimani in Iraq.