Home NATIONAL Iranian Papers: US Sanctions Violate Iranian Human Rights
Iranian Papers: US Sanctions Violate Iranian Human Rights
NATIONAL
0

Iranian Papers: US Sanctions Violate Iranian Human Rights

0
0
1000x563_356910
now viewing

Iranian Papers: US Sanctions Violate Iranian Human Rights

DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN
now playing

Trump Denies Offering $1M For Warren DNA Test

FRANCE FLOOD
now playing

French Officials Lower Flooding Death Toll To 10

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Suggests 'rogue killers' In Writer Case

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

Authorities Search For Man Who Hit News Van, Took Police Car

DRIVE BY SHOOTING SMALL GEN-4
now playing

3-Year-Olds, 2 Men Injured In Drive-By Shooting

LAMPASSAS BUS CRASH HYDROPLANED
now playing

Texas Report: Oklahoma School Bus Hydroplaned During Crash

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Valley Student Killed Near Michigan State University

motorcycle high speed chase police
now playing

Woman Killed In Pickup, Motorcycle Crash In Donna

health-960×540
now playing

Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care

5bc48dabcf18e.image
now playing

US Retail Sales Gain A Weak 0.1 Percent In August

(AP) – Several Iranian reformist newspapers on Monday published a rare joint editorial criticizing U.S. sanctions against the country and asking “world journalists” to defend Iranian human rights.

The editorial was published in both Farsi and English on Monday in at least eight state-owned and pro-reform dailies. It said the U.S. has “lied” about the purpose of sanctions, which target the needs of ordinary people and curtail access to medical supplies and equipment.

The joint editorial said that “trade restrictions, blockades, embargoes, freezing of assets and other economic sanctions are incompatible with the Charter of the United Nations.”

It called the U.S. pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran “an undiplomatic and immoral” policy. The agreement with world powers had established a protocol to limit Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Iran is negotiating with European trading partners to try and find a way to circumvent U.S. sanctions and remain within the nuclear deal. The editorial is seen as part of efforts by Iranian reformists to address international public opinion ahead of the implementation of a new round of U.S. sanctions targeting oil in early November.

Hard-liners opposed to rapprochement with the West were always skeptical of the nuclear deal, and have viewed the withdrawal as proof of their longstanding belief that the U.S. cannot be trusted.

On Sunday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, tried to downplay the upcoming U.S. sanctions targeting the country’s vital oil and gas sector.

Also on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Tehran received a U.S. note confirming its withdrawal from a decades-old treaty affirming friendly relations between the two countries.

The Trump administration announced it would terminating the 1955 amity treaty earlier this month in response to a U.N. court order that the U.S. lift sanctions on Iran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said withdrawing from the treaty was long overdue and followed Iran “groundlessly” bringing a complaint with the International Court of Justice challenging U.S. sanctions on the basis that they were a violation of the pact.

The largely symbolic gesture highlighted deteriorating relations between Washington and Tehran.

Related posts:

  1. Rubio Says Reassess Ties If Saudi Killed Writer
  2. US Pastor Freed From Turkey Prays With Trump In Oval Office
  3. Saudis Reject Threats As Stocks Plunge After Trump Comments
  4. Wives Of Convicted Myanmar Reporters Shocked By Sentences
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN

Trump Denies Offering $1M For Warren DNA Test

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Suggests ‘rogue killers’ In Writer Case

jsalinas 0
health-960×540

Study: Without Medicaid Expansion, Poor Forgo Medical Care

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video