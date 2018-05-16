Iranian President Condemns Gaza Killings

(AP) – State media reports that Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has condemned the killing of Palestinians by Israel, saying “Palestinians are fighting for their homeland.”

Rouhani, according to a report from state TV’s news website, also said Iran will always support Palestinians’ rights.

He said: “We will always stand against aggressors and oppressors and believe that the ultimate victory belongs to the oppressed and Palestinians.”

Also on Wednesday, hundreds of hard-line Iranian students gathered in front of the former U.S. embassy to show their anger over the deaths of nearly 60 Palestinians along the Gaza border on Monday.

They also condemned the United States for its support of Israel and burned flags of both countries, shouting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”