Iranians Brush Off US Travel Ban

(AP) – Iranians at Tehran’s international airport say they don’t expect to encounter any difficulties traveling to the United States despite the Supreme Court’s partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the ban, which would apply to Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. The ban would exempt those with “a bona fide relationship” with a person or entity in the United States.

Hassan, a 25-year-old who was accepted to the University of Virginia and was heading to Cyprus on Tuesday for a visa interview, said he sees “no reason to be worried” since the ban would not apply to students.

Fereidoun and Hayedeh, who were bound for Los Angeles to visit their daughter and her husband, said they had visited the U.S. every two to three years for the last decade. They said there was “no big change” in the visa process when they applied at the U.S. Consulate in Armenia.

All three spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions that could negatively affect their entry process.

Iranians apply for U.S. visas in neighboring countries because Washington and Tehran have had no diplomatic relations since the 1979 revolution.

Iranian authorities criticized the ban when it was announced earlier this year before it was suspended by the courts.