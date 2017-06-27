Home WORLD Iranians Brush Off US Travel Ban
Iranians Brush Off US Travel Ban
WORLD
0

Iranians Brush Off US Travel Ban

0
0
1498556267045
now viewing

Iranians Brush Off US Travel Ban

urlhttp3a2f2fstatic-politico-com2f332fb32fc854a1c24d47990b0e95c62810752f18-donald-trump-16-gty-1160
now playing

Democrats Aim To Blast Trump For Favoring Wealthy

800
now playing

US Arms For Syrian Kurds Will Continue After Raqqa

800x-1
now playing

Dutch Government Partially Liable In 300 Srebrenica Deaths

6bcb236055fd404e8a67a63ec999078c-780×456
now playing

EU Fines Google A Record 2.42 Billion Euros

MCI-Doctors-Office-Medical-Ops-1
now playing

Medicaid Mission Creep Threatens GOP's 'Obamacare' Repeal

5951ce73c10ba.image
now playing

Syria Rejects US Chemical Attack Allegations

Salvador Adame Pardo, director de Canal 6TV
now playing

Mexican Journalist's Charred Body Identified

HEALTHCARE REPORT
now playing

Audit Says Senate Bill Would Leave 22m Uninsured

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

Top Republican Trims Defense Budget Plan

SANCTUARY CITIES IN TEXAS
now playing

Federal Judge Considers Fate Of Texas 'sanctuary cities' Law

(AP) – Iranians at Tehran’s international airport say they don’t expect to encounter any difficulties traveling to the United States despite the Supreme Court’s partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the ban, which would apply to Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. The ban would exempt those with “a bona fide relationship” with a person or entity in the United States.
Hassan, a 25-year-old who was accepted to the University of Virginia and was heading to Cyprus on Tuesday for a visa interview, said he sees “no reason to be worried” since the ban would not apply to students.
Fereidoun and Hayedeh, who were bound for Los Angeles to visit their daughter and her husband, said they had visited the U.S. every two to three years for the last decade. They said there was “no big change” in the visa process when they applied at the U.S. Consulate in Armenia.
All three spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions that could negatively affect their entry process.
Iranians apply for U.S. visas in neighboring countries because Washington and Tehran have had no diplomatic relations since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian authorities criticized the ban when it was announced earlier this year before it was suspended by the courts.

Related posts:

  1. Court Partly Reinstates Trump Travel Ban, Fall Arguments Set
  2. Travel Ban, Church-State Case Await Action By Supreme Court
  3. Trump Calls Decision National Security Victory
  4. Canada Nurse Gets Life For Killing 8 People In Her Care
Related Posts
800

US Arms For Syrian Kurds Will Continue After Raqqa

Zack Cantu 0
800x-1

Dutch Government Partially Liable In 300 Srebrenica Deaths

Zack Cantu 0
6bcb236055fd404e8a67a63ec999078c-780×456

EU Fines Google A Record 2.42 Billion Euros

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video