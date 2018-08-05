Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would like to keep the nuclear accord intact, even with the U.S. pulling out of the deal.

During a speech on Iranian state TV, Rouhani said he has ordered his foreign minister to start negotiating with other nations that are part of the accord. He noted a brief window to keep the deal intact. If negotiations fail, Rouhani warned that Iran will start enriching uranium “more than before.”

The multi-nation accord was struck in 2015. Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear weapons program in return for relief from international sanctions.