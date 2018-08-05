Home WORLD Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.
Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.
WORLD
0

Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.

0
0
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
now viewing

Iran’s Leader Wants To Keep Nuke Deal Intact, Without U.S.

DRUG BUST
now playing

McAllen Man Busted With Heroin

CHILD PORN ONLINE CHILD PORN
now playing

San Benito School Teacher In Custody On Child Porn Charges

mike pompeo and kum jun im
now playing

Pompeo Headed To North Korea

DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump Withdraws U.S. From Iran Nuke Deal

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
now playing

Criminal Probe To Be Opened On Schneiderman

HAWAII VOLCANO
now playing

Hawaii Governor Says US Help Probably Needed

FACEBOOL
now playing

Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum

Gina Haspel
now playing

Trump PAC Urges Support For CIA Pick

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
now playing

Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas

POLICE SAVE WOMAN IN CAR FROM SINKING IN LAKE IN TEXAS
now playing

Police Save Woman From Car Sinking In Lake

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani would like to keep the nuclear accord intact, even with the U.S. pulling out of the deal.

During a speech on Iranian state TV, Rouhani said he has ordered his foreign minister to start negotiating with other nations that are part of the accord. He noted a brief window to keep the deal intact. If negotiations fail, Rouhani warned that Iran will start enriching uranium “more than before.”

The multi-nation accord was struck in 2015. Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear weapons program in return for relief from international sanctions.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Withdraws U.S. From Iran Nuke Deal
  2. Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  4. Southwest Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing In Dallas
Related Posts
HAWAII VOLCANO

Hawaii Governor Says US Help Probably Needed

jsalinas 0
FACEBOOL

Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum

jsalinas 0
5af1365143369.image

Russians Posed As IS Hackers, Threatened US Military Wives

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video