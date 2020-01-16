WORLD

Iran’s President Says ‘No Limit’ To Nuclear Enrichment

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speeches before the heads of banks, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Iran's president said Thursday that there is "no limit" to the country's enrichment of uranium following its decision to abandon its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in response to the killing of its top general in a U.S. airstrike. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP)

(AP) – Iran’s president says there is “no limit” to the country’s enrichment of uranium following its decision to abandon its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. That move came in response to the killing of the top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq earlier this month. In a speech before the heads of banks, President Hassan Rouhani said the nuclear program is in a “better situation” than it was before the nuclear agreement with world powers. President Donald Trump abandoned that agreement in May 2018 and has since imposed crippling sanctions on Iran. Last summer, Iran began openly breaching limitations of the agreement in response.

