Iran’s Rouhani In Japan To Meet Japan PM Amid Nuke Impasse

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is renewing his condemnation of the U.S. for withdrawing from a nuclear agreement and asking for Japan’s help in efforts to maintain the deal as the two leaders meet in Tokyo. The visit, first by an Iranian president in 19 years, comes just before Japan is to announce plans to deploy troops to the region to protect Japanese oil tankers. Japan wants to restore stability in the Middle East, the source of more than 80% of its oil. Japan, a U.S. ally that has friendly ties with Iran, seeks to mediate in the dispute.