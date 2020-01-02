Iran’s Supreme Leader Trading Threats With President Trump

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Khamenei criticized the U.S. airstrikes on the Iran-backed Iraqi militia on Sunday. He accused the U.S. of taking revenge on Iran for the defeat of the Islamic State group, which he said was an American creation. He condemned U.S. "wickedness," according to the remarks carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Tensions continue to run high between Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Donald Trump despite pro-Iranian demonstrators withdrawing from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad today.

In comments reported by Iranian media Wednesday, Khamenei condemned Sunday’s airstrikes and blamed the U.S. for violence in Iraq. The airstrikes were launched in response to a rocket attack that killed an American civilian contractor last week. Khamenei said that if Iran decides to confront a country, they will do it openly.