Iran’s Top Leader Strikes Defiant Tone Amid Month Of Turmoil

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers his sermon in the Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Iran's supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will "push a poisonous dagger" into their backs, as he struck a defiant tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Iran’s supreme leader has lashed out at Western countries as he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed “American clowns” who he said pretend to support the Iranian nation but would stick their “poisoned dagger” into its back. He insisted Iran would not bow to U.S. pressure after months of crushing sanctions and a series of recent crises, from the killing of a top Iranian general to the accidental shootdown of a passenger plane. Khamenei said the mass funerals for the general who was killed in a U.S. airstrike show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its trials.

