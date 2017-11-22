Home WORLD Iraq, GE Sign $400 Million Deal For Power Infrastructure
Iraq, GE Sign $400 Million Deal For Power Infrastructure
WORLD
0

Iraq, GE Sign $400 Million Deal For Power Infrastructure

0
0
image
now viewing

Iraq, GE Sign $400 Million Deal For Power Infrastructure

GAS PRICES
now playing

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Drop 3 Cents This Week

1511329069490
now playing

JFK Birth Centennial Ending On Assassination Anniversary

poi_gallery_image-image-acf0b690-2498-406b-b454-690533121241
now playing

Airline Defendants To Pay $95 Million In 9/11 Settlement

Mortgage Rates
now playing

Rate On 30-Year Mortgages Falls To 3.92 Percent

Germany Cabinet
now playing

German Business Groups Say Country Needs New Government Soon

missing+person+found
now playing

Missing Weslaco Area Girl Found Safe

TELEMMGLPICT000147379959_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqqVzuuqpFlyLIwiB6NTmJwXA3OjVYCRiwe6nkOuXQ5es
now playing

Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' Star, Dies At 67

1511348866217
now playing

N.Korea Slams US Over Terror Sponsor Designation

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Speaks Up For Moore, Warns Against His 'Liberal' Rival

WireAP_40e3af62a83748649ab453ff3ff85aff_12x5_992
now playing

Navy says 8 people Recovered In Good Condition

(AP) – Iraq and General Electric have signed a deal to develop Iraq’s power infrastructure, which would help bring much-needed electricity to areas facing significant shortages across the country.

GE says in a statement released on Wednesday that the more than $400-million contract will help building 14 electric substations and supply critical equipment such as transformers, circuit breakers and other outdoor equipment to revamp existing substations.

GE says the substations will hook up power plants in the provinces of Ninevah, Salahuddin, Anbar, Baghdad, Karbala, Qadissiyah and Basra to the national grid.

It says GE will also help Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity secure funding through various financial institutions.

Despite billions of dollars spent since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, many Iraqi cities and towns are still experiencing severe power cuts and rolling blackouts.

Related posts:

  1. Iraq Officials Say Last IS-Held Town Liberated
  2. Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife
Related Posts
Germany Cabinet

German Business Groups Say Country Needs New Government Soon

Roxanne Garcia 0
1511348866217

N.Korea Slams US Over Terror Sponsor Designation

Zack Cantu 0
ABC102-1122-2017-075657.jpg.size.xxlarge.letterbox

Zimbabwe’s New Leader To Be Sworn In Friday

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video