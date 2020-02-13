Iraq Green-Lights Resumption Of NATO Training Effort

(AP) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Iraq has agreed to allow the alliance to resume its military training activities in the strife-torn country. He said Thursday that NATO will only stay in Iraq as long as it is wanted.

NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 and involves around 500 troops. But it was suspended last month after a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s top general in Baghdad. The plan now is to move hundreds of trainers working with the international force fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq over to that mission.

No additional troops will be deployed. The move is an attempt to satisfy President Donald Trump’s demand that U.S. allies do more in the wider Middle East.