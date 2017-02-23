Home WORLD Iraq Hopes To Reclaim Heritage Lost To Islamic State Group
Iraq Hopes To Reclaim Heritage Lost To Islamic State Group
WORLD
0

Iraq Hopes To Reclaim Heritage Lost To Islamic State Group

0
0
IRAQ HERITAGE
now viewing

Iraq Hopes To Reclaim Heritage Lost To Islamic State Group

rex tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Meets With Mexican Counterpart

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
now playing

Dunford: Counter-IS Plan Will Have Global Scope

White nationalist Richard Spencer
now playing

UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference

CALIFORNIA FLOODS VITIMS RETURN HOME
now playing

UPDATE: Most California Flood Victims Allowed Home

pipeline-protests-north-dakota
now playing

Police Begin Massing Outside Protest Camp

Nancy Salem
now playing

Day Care Fires Teacher Over Anti-Semitic Tweets

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Son Killed Protecting Mom At Subway Shop Where Both Worked

ALAN COLMES-4
now playing

Alan Colmes, Liberal Voice On Fox, Dead At 66

Arrest+jail
now playing

Ex-Edcouch City Official Charged In Cocaine Deal

4 PEOPLE KILLED 9 YR OLD CEREBRAL PALSY BOY
now playing

4 Arrested In Death Of 9-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy

(AP) – Iraqi officials are calling for international help to reclaim archaeological sites and other heritage destroyed by Islamic State extremists.  A two-day gathering at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization headquarters in Paris beginning Thursday brought experts in archaeology, scholars and diplomats together with officials from Iraq.  The meeting’s goal is a plan to preserve and rebuild the cultural heritage damaged and destroyed by the Islamic State group.

Iraqi Vice Minister of Culture Qais Hussein Rasheed says he hopes the liberation of Mosul’s airport will soon reveal what has become of the vast areas across the river that IS has held for over two years.  Rasheed says Iraqi forces have found in areas already liberated tunnels where extremists stashed looted artifacts with plans to sell them.

Related posts:

  1. Aid Group: 13 Migrants Suffocate In Libya Shipping Container
Related Posts
rex tillerson

Tillerson Meets With Mexican Counterpart

jsalinas 0
LIBYAN MIGRANTS DEATHS 13 SUFFOCE IN SHIPPING CONTAINTERS

Aid Group: 13 Migrants Suffocate In Libya Shipping Container

jsalinas 0
ANGELA MERKEL

Merkel: False Rape Claim Shows Need For fake News Wariness

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video