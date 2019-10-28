Iraq Imposes Baghdad Curfew Amid Protests

(AP) – Iraqi authorities have imposed a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. in Baghdad, as renewed anti-government protests rage for a fourth day.

The Baghdad security command announced the curfew Monday, as protesters clashed with security forces in the capital’s central Tahrir Square. At least 72 protesters have been killed since demonstrations in Baghdad and across the Shiite south resumed Friday after a brief hiatus. At least 149 people were killed in an earlier wave of protests.

Protesters blame the government for widespread corruption, unemployment and poor public services.