Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

(AP) – Iraqi officials have raised the death toll from a twin suicide bombing in a Baghdad market to 38. Two police officers and four health officials say Monday’s early morning attack also wounded 105 other people. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.

Earlier reports by spokesmen from the Health Ministry and the Interior Ministry had 26 killed and at least 16 dead. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has claimed many such attacks in the past.

Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the country’s security forces retook nearly all territory once held by IS.