Iraq Says Joint Operations With US-Led Coalition Resume

(AP) – An Iraqi military statement says joint military operations with the U.S.-led coalition to counter the Islamic State group have resumed after a nearly three-week pause.

The pause came amid heightened tensions after a Washington-led airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. The statement Thursday said joint operations had resumed in light of the continued threat posed by IS. Militants belonging to the group are holed up in parts of northern Iraq.

The statement also implied that Baghdad was standing by intentions to reorganize Iraq’s military relationship with the U.S.