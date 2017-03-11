Home WORLD Iraq Says Liberated Last IS-Held Town Of Qaim
Iraq Says Liberated Last IS-Held Town Of Qaim
Iraq Says Liberated Last IS-Held Town Of Qaim

QAIM
Iraq Says Liberated Last IS-Held Town Of Qaim

(AP) – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abdi is congratulating Iraqi forces on liberating the town of Qaim, the last Islamic State group-held town in Iraq.  In a statement released by his office Friday evening, al-Abadi’s announcement comes just over a week after the operation – closely backed by the U.S.-led coalition – to retake the area was launched, a pace the Iraqi leader described as “record time.”

Earlier Friday, Iraqi forces retook the nearby Husaybah border crossing with Syria, according to the prime minister’s office.  Qaim and the border crossing, located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) west of Baghdad, sit along what was once an important supply route used by IS when the group’s territorial hold stretched across the two countries.

