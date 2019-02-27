Iraq War Vet In ICE Detention

An Iraq war veteran faces deportation after being taken into custody three weeks ago at the border near Reynosa.

Edgar Baltazar is a legal permanent resident but because he has a conviction of assault he could qualify for deportation. KVEO reported that Baltazar’s lawyer says his client is on probation for the conviction and has complied with all the requirements.

Baltazar’s wife and mother say he goes to the V.A. hospital regularly for treatment for PTSD as well as a physical brain injury and they just want him to come home.