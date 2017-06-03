Home WORLD Iraq Welcomes Change In Travel Ban
Iraq Welcomes Change In Travel Ban
Iraq Welcomes Change In Travel Ban

Iraq Welcomes Change In Travel Ban

(AP) — Iraq says a revised U.S. travel ban that removes the country from a list of Muslim-majority nations sends a “positive message” about the future of bilateral relations as the two countries work to combat the Islamic State group.  Government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi says the decision to revise the ban shows that there is a “real partnership” between Washington and Baghdad.

An earlier version of the travel ban, which was signed in January before being suspended by the courts, banned Iraqis and the citizens of six other countries from entering the United States. The move sparked anger among many Iraqis, and prompted lawmakers to call for a reciprocal order banning Americans from Iraq.

