Home WORLD Iraqi, Coalition Aircraft Step Up Airstrikes On IS-Held Town
Iraqi, Coalition Aircraft Step Up Airstrikes On IS-Held Town
WORLD
0

Iraqi, Coalition Aircraft Step Up Airstrikes On IS-Held Town

0
0
IRAQI AIRSTRIKES
now viewing

Iraqi, Coalition Aircraft Step Up Airstrikes On IS-Held Town

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

No Charges Yet After Immigrant Smuggling Truck Found In Edinburg

LIGHTNING
now playing

Lightning Is Zapping Fewer Americans, Not More

LARGE TREE PORTUGAL
now playing

Portugal: Death Toll From Tree Rises To 12

US WWII vet says he, Japan family can move on
now playing

US WWII Vet Says He, Japan Family Can Move On

SIERRA LEON MUD SLIDE
now playing

600 Estimated Missing In Sierra Leone Mudslides

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Attacks CEOs Who Left His Jobs Council

PLANE-CRASH
now playing

Pilot Found Dead In Wreckage Of Crashed Plane

WHITE LIVES MATTER PROTEST
now playing

Texas A&M Says Planned Rally Posed Security Risk

Arrest+jail
now playing

Mother Charged After Newborn Left In Flower Bed

BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT
now playing

Sheriff: Deputies Suspended Following 'hazing ritual'

(AP) – The commander of Iraq’s air force says Iraqi and coalition planes have stepped up airstrikes on Islamic State targets in the town of Tal Afar, ahead of a planned offensive there.

Lt. Gen. Anwar Hama says the planes attacked the IS group headquarters, tunnels and weapons’ stores on Tuesday.  This comes as Iraqi forces are building up around the IS-held town west of Mosul, one of the last pockets of militant-held territory in Iraq after victory was declared against the militants in Mosul in July.

The United Nations says some 49,000 people have fled the Tal Afar district since April.  According to the U.N., over the course of the nine-month operation to retake Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, nearly a million people were displaced from in and around the city.

Related posts:

  1. North Korea Says No Talks On US Detainees
  2. Lightning Is Zapping Fewer Americans, Not More
  3. Three Arrested In Slaying Of Rio Grande City Teen
  4. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
Related Posts
LARGE TREE PORTUGAL

Portugal: Death Toll From Tree Rises To 12

jsalinas 0
SIERRA LEON MUD SLIDE

600 Estimated Missing In Sierra Leone Mudslides

jsalinas 0
Trump Dubai

Dubai Billionaire Seeks To Sell Trump-Branded Villas Abroad

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video