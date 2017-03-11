Home WORLD Iraqi Forces Battling IS Reach Syrian Border
Iraqi Forces Battling IS Reach Syrian Border
WORLD
0

Iraqi Forces Battling IS Reach Syrian Border

0
0
1054096336
now viewing

Iraqi Forces Battling IS Reach Syrian Border

171102-fire-extinguisher-recall-ew-139p_d4f50a7bebcc5d84443210958eff2d44.nbcnews-fp-1024-512
now playing

Over 40 Million Fire Extinguishers Recalled

e1a0314db4f743feb2d3b3800b23536c-780×535
now playing

US Bombers From Guam Conduct Exercise Over Korean Peninsula

deba21c8d0624a69a3e587f1d5fc5d31
now playing

Injured Student Keeps Perfect Attendance Intact

800 (1)
now playing

Female Lawmakers Allege Harassment By Colleagues In House

Capture
now playing

Former Church Pastor Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Minor

Diagnosis – Tuberculosis. Medical Concept.
now playing

Case Of Tuberculosis Reported At McAllen School

astros world series win
now playing

SI Thinks Astros Will Repeat As World Series Champs

Texas Congressman Lamar Smith Retiring
now playing

Texas Congressman Lamar Smith Retiring

JEROME POWELL AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Nominates Powell To Chair Fed

gavel and texas map
now playing

Texas Defends New Anti-Abortion Measures In Court

(AP) – An Iraqi officer says troops battling the Islamic State group in Iraq’s far west have reached the border with Syria as they fight IS near the militants near the border town of Qaim.
Maj. Bassam Fawaz with the federal police says that Iraqi forces reached the border on Friday morning as they continue to close in on the last remaining pocket of militant-held territory in Iraq’s Anbar province.
The joint operations command says Iraqi forces began pushing into the western neighborhoods of Qaim and that Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi pledged the battle will be finished within days.
Qaim, located about 320 kilometers, or 200 miles, west of Baghdad lies along a border crossing with Syria in the Euphrates River Valley. It has been used by IS to ferry fighters and supplies between the two countries when the militants’ territorial hold included nearly a third of both Iraqi and Syrian territory.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen Rejects ‘No Border Wall’ Resolution
  2. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  3. Tip Leads Police To Suspect In Walmart Shooting
  4. Plans Moving Forward For Southern Hidalgo County Toll Road
Related Posts
e1a0314db4f743feb2d3b3800b23536c-780×535

US Bombers From Guam Conduct Exercise Over Korean Peninsula

Zack Cantu 0

Judge Jails Ex-Members Of Catalan Government

jsalinas 0
great void acient pyramids

Large Void Discovered In Great Pyramid

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video