Iraqi Forces Battling IS Reach Syrian Border

(AP) – An Iraqi officer says troops battling the Islamic State group in Iraq’s far west have reached the border with Syria as they fight IS near the militants near the border town of Qaim.

Maj. Bassam Fawaz with the federal police says that Iraqi forces reached the border on Friday morning as they continue to close in on the last remaining pocket of militant-held territory in Iraq’s Anbar province.

The joint operations command says Iraqi forces began pushing into the western neighborhoods of Qaim and that Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi pledged the battle will be finished within days.

Qaim, located about 320 kilometers, or 200 miles, west of Baghdad lies along a border crossing with Syria in the Euphrates River Valley. It has been used by IS to ferry fighters and supplies between the two countries when the militants’ territorial hold included nearly a third of both Iraqi and Syrian territory.