Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

(AP) – The U.S.-led coalition says Iraqi forces in coordination with U.S.-backed Syrian forces have captured five senior Islamic State group leaders.

In a statement Thursday coalition spokesman Army Col. Ryan Dillon called the arrest a “significant blow to Daesh,” using the Arabic acronym for the extremist group.  IS fighters no longer control significant pockets of territory inside Iraq, but do maintain a grip inside Syria along Iraq’s border.

The U.S. -led coalition supported Iraqi ground forces and Syrian fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces in the more than three- year war against IS.  U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about the raid, saying those arrested were the “five most wanted” IS “leaders.”  None of the statements from the president or the coalition named the individuals.

